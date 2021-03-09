TOPEKA — Jarod Alexander “Alex” Galloway, age 21, of Topeka, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at home.
He was born on Jan. 1, 2000, the son of Chris and Angel (Christopher) Galloway, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He is survived by his parents, Angel (Jody Bauer) Harp, of Topeka, Indiana, and Chris (Erika) Galloway, of Convoy, Ohio; three brothers, Justin (Alex) Ackermann, of Scott, Ohio, Jake (Dakota) Galloway, of Cromwell, Indiana, and Jeffery Harp, of Topeka, Indiana; grandparents, John Christopher, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Deeanne Daly, of Summerton, South Carolina, and Chuck and Elaine Wyss, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; great-grandfather, Don Christopher, of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; a niece, Tahlia Ackermann and a nephew, Jackson Galloway, both at home.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sandra Darwich; nephew, Teagen Ackermann; and an uncle Jonny Chambers.
Jarod graduated from Crestview High School in Convoy, Ohio, at the age of 16, and then graduated from the University of Kentucky, at age 19, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
He loved music and started Diamond Record Productions.
Jarod was easy going and never met a stranger. He was loved by everyone, enjoyed philosophy and had a green thumb.
A funeral service will be held in Jarod’s honor at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Allen County SPCA, 4914 Hanna St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
