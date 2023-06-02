Kevin Edwin Anglin, 68, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, as the result of a motorcycle accident on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor David Bolen officiating.
Celebration of Life services will also be on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 4 p.m., at the funeral home.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
