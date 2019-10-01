STURGIS, Mich. — Patsy Marie Burton, 43, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, from results from a car accident.
She was born March 5, 1976, in Angola to John and Nadene (Patton) Ross.
She loved spending time with her family and being outdoors.
She is survived by her husband, Troy W. Burton of Sturgis; her father, John (Mary) Ross, of LaGrange, Indiana; her mother, Naden (Patton) Davis, of Butler, Indiana; one son, Matthew W. Cooper, of Butler, Indiana, and one daughter, Patsy Aschleman, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are four brothers, Billy (Kelly) Ross, of Butler, Indiana, John Patton, of Nappanee, Indiana, Duane (Jennifer) Ross, of Avilla, Indiana, and Micheal (Christy) Ross, of LaOtto, Indiana; and aunts and uncles, Margie (Steve) Stockert, of Butler, Indiana, Noah (Karen) Patton, of Corunna, Indiana, and Johnny Patton Sr., of Butler, Indiana.
Cremation will follow and there will be no services at this time.
To leave condolences visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family has been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes, Butler, Indiana.
