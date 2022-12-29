CORUNNA — Scott Bonecutter, age 78, of Corunna, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
Mr. Bonecutter was born at home rural Corunna, Indiana, on March 29, 1944, to Lowell and Sylvia (Wing) Bonecutter. They preceded him in death.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He was employed with Kraft Foods in Kendallville for 45 years. After retirement, he worked part-time at Walmart in Kendallville.
Scott loved hunting and fishing. When his girls were younger, he helped coach their softball team.
Survivors include daughters, Tammy and Chris Reinig, of Corunna and Cari Toffelmire, of Leo; seven grandchildren, Joey Blakeley, of Stroh, Denny Blakeley, of Kendallville, Trent and Shay Reinig, of St. Joe, Haley and Skylar Gibson, of St. Joe, Elizabeth and Ryan Smith, of Bluffton, Cody and Amber Toffelmire, of Fort Wayne, and Darick and Ryan Toffelmire, of Fortville, Indiana; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Meiring, of Corunna and Florida.
He was predeceased by one brother, Stanley Bonecutter.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., at Hopewell United Brethren Church, 6852 C.R. 35, Auburn, Indiana.
There will also be an additional gathering of family and friends on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, from 1-3 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, followed with military honors and a memorial service at 3 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
