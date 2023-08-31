AUBURN — Pamela Jo Dove, age 74, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born on July 15, 1949, in Auburn.
Pam worked at the Community Sheltered Workshop of Steuben County for several years before getting a position working at DeKalb Memorial Hospital in the kitchen and doing laundry for several more years.
She attended Indian Village Church of God in Auburn.
She had a wonderful sense of humor. Pam enjoyed playing games of all kinds, especially Skip Bo. She also enjoyed putting puzzles together with her friends at Wesley Park Apartments. She truly enjoyed her apartment and the friends that she made at Wesley Park. Pam loved to go out to eat and she also loved riding her bike all over Auburn, many times finding her way to the Auburn Pool in the summertime.
Survivors include her aunts, Amy Houser, of Pleasant Lake and Shirley Houser, of Hamilton; aunt and uncle, Mary and Roger Morrison, of Auburn; stepsister, Rose Anne Chorpenning, of Hudson; stepsister and brother-in-law, Ginger and Mike Greer, of Auburn; many loving cousins and other extended family members; and many good friends at Wesley Park Apartments.
She was preceded in death by father, Robert R. Dove; and her mother and stepfather, Lorna (Houser) and Kenneth DeLong.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, from noon to 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m., on Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Doug Thomas officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be given to Parkview Home Health and Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 and Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.