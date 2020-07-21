LAGRANGE — Rebecca Jean Bontrager, 47, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 11 p.m., on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1972, in Shipshewana, Indiana, to Harvey Jr. and Bonnie (Troyer) Stutzman.
On Sept. 15, 1994, in Shipshewana, Indiana, she married Mahlon Dean Bontrager and he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are three sons, Ryan Lynn Bontrager, at home, Aaron Dean (Julie Diane) Bontrager, of LaGrange and Zachary Luke, at home; two daughters, Brianna Jo Bontrager and Kristen Kay Bontrager, both at home; grandson, Joshua Dean Bontrager; parents, Harvey Jr. and Bonnie (Troyer) Stutzman, of Shipshewana; three sisters, Ruth (Wilbur) Schmucker, Sharon (Marion) Mullet and Linda (Lamar) King, all of Shipshewana; four brothers, Kenny (Sharon) Stutzman, Loren (Miriam) Stutzman, David Stutzman and Leon (Lovina) Stutzman, all of Shipshewana; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her nephew, Mark Allen Stutzman; and grandparents, Harvey and Rosa (Slabaugh) Stutzman and Howard and Irma (Yoder) Troyer.
Rebecca was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, and all day on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the family residence, 0725 N. C.R. 300E, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, July 23, 2020, also at the family residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Mervin Whetstone and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Bloomfield Hill Cemetery in LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
