AUBURN — Edwin Paul Jones, age 80, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Auburn Village Rehabilitation.
Edwin was born on March 20, 1940, in Auburn, to Alvin L. Jones Sr., and Berniece (Pfund) Jones.
Edwin worked at G.E. — Fort Wayne, Indiana, for 44 years as a tool and die maker, retiring in 1999. He was a member of the union at G.E. and was a volunteer plant fireman.
He and his wife previously owned the Station House Restaurant in Garrett.
He married Sharon K. Arterburn on June 8, 1983, in Garrett, Indiana.
Edwin is survived by his wife, Sharon K. Jones, of Auburn; son, Chad and Becky Arterburn, of Auburn; daughters, Brenda and Douglas Targgart, of Wolcottville, and Angela Jones, of Monroeville; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin L. and Berniece Jones Sr.; brothers, Alvin Jones Jr., and Dale Jones; and sisters, Mary Lallow and Frieda Smigelski.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, there will be a private family gathering, followed by a private graveside service and burial at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn.
Officiating will be the Rev. David Mix of First Baptist Church, Garrett.
Memorials are to the Alzheimer’s Association.
There will be a celebration of life service held at a later date for friends and family.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
