Lorraine K. Muzzillo, 74, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Hornets lose opener amidst adversity
- Fort Wayne man escapes major injury after crash
- Auburn firefighters battle house fire
- Residents against solar worry about changing character of rural Noble County
- Blazers continue to roll, win regional 21-14
- Garrett man accused of child molesting
- Two Kendallville industries planning expansions
- Beth Kurtz
- Man jailed for sexual misconduct with a minor
- Snow is headed toward NE Indiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.