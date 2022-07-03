FREMONT — Steven Avery Vaughn, age 74, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his childhood home.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1947, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Robert L. “Arky” and Mary Rebecca (Avery) Vaughn.
He was a Fremont High graduate of 1966. He attended Ball State University, studying in Journalism, Radio and Television, graduating in 1970.
After college, he moved to the Washington D.C., area, eventually working in the medical field in dialysis for Bio-Medical Applications. He moved to Key West, Florida, in 1980, and later met Kathleen Benelli, they married, and had a daughter, Emma. While in Key West, he earned an R.N. degree from Florida Keys Community College. Steve served as a nurse in Key West and led the community outreach and education program during the AIDS public health crisis. He was later honored by the Monroe County Health Department for his efforts.
Steve returned to Fremont in 1986, purchasing his childhood home. He worked for Cameron Hospital and also did home healthcare. He later opened Emma’s Café in Fremont. He also worked in construction, and was a medical auditor prior to his retirement.
He enjoyed playing golf, was a voracious reader, loved cheering for IU Hoosier Basketball, attending the Indianapolis 500, following the Fort Wayne Tin Caps, and spending time at the family cottage at Lake George.
Steve served the Fremont community on the Town Council, serving on the zoning and tree boards, and the Fremont Fire Department. He was a former longtime member of the Northeastern Lodge #210 F & AM.
Survivors include a daughter, Emma Vaughn, of San Diego, California; his partner of 16 years, Debbie Williams, of Fremont, Indiana; a sister, Suzanne L. (Steve) Kneeland, of Bradenton, Florida; a brother, Tony (Catherine) Vaughn, of Angola, Indiana; Debbie’s daughter, Amy L. Williams and a granddaughter, Sophia Williams-Jeck, both of Indianapolis, Indiana; a nephew, Harris Kneeland, of Bradenton, Florida; and nieces, Melissa Vaughn, of Chaska, Minnesota, Lindsay (Chad) Stoneburg, of Glencoe, Minnesota, and Hannah Kneeland, of Brooklyn, New York; and a great-niece and great-nephew, Audrey and William Stoneburg, of Glencoe, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Fremont United Methodist Church.
The Rev. Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30-11 a.m., on Saturday a Fremont United Methodist Church.
Burial will be at Fremont Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Town of Fremont for the Memorial Tree Fund.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
