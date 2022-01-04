PLEASANT LAKE — Ronald Lee “Ron” Smith, 80, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1941, in Madison County, Indiana. He was the second of six sons born to Robert and Mildred (Marley) Smith.
He was raised in Madison County and graduated from Frankton High School in Frankton, Indiana, in 1959. Following graduation, he attended Marion College in Marion, Indiana. He graduated in 1963 with a degree in Education.
Ronald met his wife, Donna (Williamson) Smith, at Marion College. She was studying Nursing. They married at Hamilton Wesleyan Church in Hamilton, Indiana, on Aug. 24, 1963. They were married 53 years.
Ron and his wife moved to Hamilton, Indiana, where his wife had grown up, and began teaching at Hamilton High School in the fall of 1963. He would go on to teach in that very same classroom for the next 36 years, before retiring in 1999. He also was the Director of Athletics at Hamilton High School for nine years and taught Driver’s Education for 30 years.
Following Ron’s retirement from teaching, he became active in Steuben County government. He served first as a Steuben County Councilman for six years and then as a Steuben County Commissioner. His tenure in county government lasted 21 years, from 1999-2020.
Ron was a member of Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana.
He was a Steuben County Economic and Development Committee member and a member of the Pleasant Lake Lions Club.
He was on several Board of Directors including, Council on Aging Board for three years, the Steuben County Waste Management Board for three years and the Youth of Christ Board for 30 years.
He married Sandy Smith in 2018, and she survives in Mishawaka, Indiana. Also surviving are his daughters, Neysa Smith, of Yuma, Arizona, and Lynette (Chris) Meyer, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; and his grandchildren, Ashlyn and Alexander Meyer, both of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; his stepchildren, Amy (Ronald) Miller-Singleton, of Mishawaka, Indiana, and John Jenkins, of Mishawaka, Indiana; four step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Smith, in May 2017; his son, Aaron Smith, in July 1997; and three brothers.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Fairview Missionary Church, with Pastor Norman Fuller and Pastor David Leitzel officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be next to his wife, in Carter Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Fairview Missionary Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
