AUBURN — Barbara J. Dollier, age 91, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at home with her family by her side.
Mrs. Dollier was born on Jan. 13, 1932, in Geneva, Indiana, to Thomas and Mae (Miller) Martin. After her mother passed away, Dorothy Webber-Martin became her stepmother.
She married Lloyd D. Dollier on July 9, 1950, in Fort Wayne. He preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2003.
Mrs. Dollier worked at Magnavox in Fort Wayne for 40 years, retiring in 1999.
She enjoyed reading and traveling.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Teresa and Roland Seiler, of Auburn and April Beber, of Bronson, Michigan; sons and daughter-in-law, Ed and Theresa Dollier, of Auburn and Mark Dollier, of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters; Linda Fowler, of Kokomo and Kathy Leitko, of Willis, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Thomas Martin and David Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn, with Pastor Steven Showers officiating.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to North Leo Church, 15419 S.R. 1, Leo, IN 46765 and Parkview Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
