CORUNNA — Stevie H. Chaffee, age 69, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Monday, Sept.26, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Steve was born in Goshen, Indiana, on Nov. 3, 1952, to Henry Charles Chaffee and Melease Donna (Rice) Chaffee. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from West Noble High School in 1972.
Steve married Louan Lynn Leathers on June 23, 1972, in South Milford, Indiana.
He was a truck driver and employed with Ag Trucking of Goshen, Indiana.
Steve loved to travel with his family. He loved to tinker and fix everything. Steve was always up for a good debate. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Louan Chaffee, of Corunna; son, Grant and Jennifer Chaffee, of LaGrange, daughter, Georgette and Adam Sheffield, of Garrett; four grandchildren, Melody Rose Chaffee, Storm Michael Chaffee, Victoria Oma Sheffield and Ethan Edward Sheffield; and sister, Joan VanWagner, of Wolcottville.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Marshall Henry Chaffee, in 2001; and two sisters, Elizabeth Nealis and Karen Bruce-Johnson.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 4- 8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
