ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Juliane Marie Culver died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at her home.
She was born Feb. 18, 1970, in Jackson, Michigan, to Daniel and Annette (Madalinski) Stobierski.
Mrs. Culver was a speech-language pathologist and clinical director of GL Speech assigned to Highland Park High School, where she received the Superintendent’s Recognition and Teacher of the Year awards.
She managed all speech-language services at Niles North, North Shore Academy, Glenbrook North, Highland Park, and New Trier high schools. She organized and implemented summer programs for LEAP Empowers in the inner city of Chicago for over 20 years. She was a member and presented courses at state and national associations. Her remarkable ability to connect with students helped them reach their academic and communication goals.
Juliane is survived by her husband of 16 years, Mark D. Culver; her children, Justin and Lauren; her parents; and her siblings David (Andrea) Stobierski, Diane (Paul) Stankewitz, Donn (Julie) Stobierski, and John (Missy) Stobierski.
Visitation is Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois.
A prayer service is Monday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, for a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m.
For those unable to attend the Mass, a Livestream can be viewed by clicking the link on Juliane’s obituary at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com. Entombment will follow the Mass at Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to LEAP’s Language for Scholars at LEAP Empowers, 180 North Wabash Ave., Suite 604, Chicago, IL 60601, leapempowers.org; or Daniel Murphy Scholarship Fund, 309 West Washington, Suite 700, Chicago, Il. 60606, DMSF.org.
Condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com.
