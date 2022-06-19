FORT WAYNE — Eugene Bonfiglio, 90, the true Top Gun, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. Truly the definition of do what you love until you can’t anymore, he was involved in real estate transactions until the day he passed.
An Air Force veteran, he flew during the Vietnam War and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel, and then continued civilian life working for Magnavox until he retired.
Surviving are his children, Michael Bonfiglio, Anita (Larry) Smith, Annette (Tom Tarleton) Bonfiglio and Sue (Todd) Clevenger; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sisters, Josephine Anderson and Doris Goehringer.
Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Bonfiglio; and his son, Eddie Bonfiglio.
A joint celebration of Eugene and Eddie’s lives will be held at Sylvan Cellars Event Center in Rome City, on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Shepherds House, 519 Tennessee Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
He was so loved, and we will miss his endless stories.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
