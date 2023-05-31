ANGOLA — F. Florian Cripe, 90, of Angola, Indiana, died on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Milner Community Healthcare in Rossville, Indiana.
Florian was born on Aug. 19, 1932, in Wenatchee, Washington, to Frederick Florian and Hope (Haney) Cripe.
He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1950. Florian received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Manchester College, North Manchester, Indiana; his Bachelor of Divinity Degree from Bethany Seminary in Chicago, Illinois; his Master of Arts Degree in Mathematics Education from Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana, and his Bachelor of Science Computer from Tri-State College.
Florian married Carolyn E. Rensch on June 5, 1955.
Florian was the Computer Center Director for Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for 21 years before retiring. Prior to his working for ITT in Fort Wayne, Florian had been a high school mathematics teacher and a pastor.
He was a member of Angola United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn E. Cripe, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Fritz (Beth) Cripe, of Russiaville, Indiana, and Dan (Karen) Cripe, of Round Rock, Texas; daughter, Katrina (Rich) Gutknecht, of Columbus, Indiana; and his son-in-law, Scott Donaho, of Shipshewana, Indiana; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother, Robert (Jan) Cripe, of Wenatchee, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Donaho; and sister, Dorothy McCrary.
Memorial visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
The final resting place will be at Fairfield Center Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Angola United Methodist Church’s Food Pantry.
Condolences may be expressed online through at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
