William Burns
ST. JOE —William “Red” Burns, 94, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
He was born Oct. 2, 1926 in Auburn, to John and Lily Mae Burns. They preceded him in death.
He married Virginia “Ginny” Herschberger on March 30, 1963, in West Virginia, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2015.
Surviving are a son, Jeffrey Burns of Plainfield, Indiana; and a brother-in-law, Melvin Herschberger of St. Joe.
He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Carroll Herschberger.
He was a retired truck driver with Pacific Intermountain Express. He loved to read, travel, and was very interested in World War II and Civil War history.
Calling will be held Monday from 4-8 p.m. at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.
Services will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, St. Joe.
Memorials are to Betz Nursing Home, 116 Betz Road Auburn, IN 46706
For the safety of the family and our staff, social distancing and face masks will be recommended.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
