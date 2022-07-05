KENDALLVILLE — Robert Gene Campbell, age 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at home.
Bob was born in Auburn, Indiana, on March 18, 1945, to Cleo Arthur “Bud” Campbell and Maxine Eldora (Shutt) Campbell. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Kendallville High School in 1963, and honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1962-1965, during the Vietnam War.
He married Betty Dean Ritchie on Nov. 24, 1979, in Wolcottville.
Bob was a member of the Professional Bowlers Association from 1975-1980. He was the retired owner of Shadow Bowl Bowling Center in Kendallville and an honored member of the Kendallville Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He coached the high school bowling team and developed a youth bowling program in Kendallville.
Bob was also an avid angler and life member of the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association, life member of the Kendallville Moose Lodge for more than 50 years, and member of American Legion Post 86.
Bob loved airplanes and flying, and he was a commissioner on the Kendallville Aviation Board. He loved bass fishing, hunting, golf, bowling, shooting and building model airplanes. Bob loved Notre Dame football, Indiana University basketball, attending kids and grandkids play events, gathering around the fire pit with his family, vacations and get-aways to Tennessee.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Campbell, of Kendallville; daughters, Debbie and Jim Fugate, of Rome City, Kathy and Barry Bley, of Rome City, Nancy Campbell, of Fort Wayne and Sheri and Chad Walkup, of Kendallville; sons, Terry Lewis, of Kendallville and Bobby and Rachel Campbell, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry and Sandy Campbell, of Kendallville and Sam and Carol Campbell, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Maxine Campbell; and an infant sister, Nancy Campbell.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Bethel Christian Baptist Church, U.S. 6 at S.R. 9 North, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Bethel Christian Baptist Church with Pastor Zach McCue officiating.
Burial will take place at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
