AUBURN — Linden “Henny” James Henderson, 73, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, of natural causes.
He was born on Feb. 2, 1948, in Auburn, to Dale and Doris (Dixon) Henderson.
He married Maggie Drerup on Sept. 6, 1969, at Waterloo United Methodist Church.
He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1966.
He was president of the family business, Henderson Construction, that he and Maggie started in 1980, until he retired and sold the business to his son, Brett, in 2012, but worked part time until 2014.
Henny was a member of the Ashley Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maggie Henderson; two sons; a daughter and their spouses, Brett and Stacey Henderson, of Auburn, Brian and Elizabeth Henderson, of River Forest, Illinois, and Brooke and Jake Buchanan, of Auburn; nine grandchildren, Clark, Hugh, Asher, Harlow, Andrew, Julia and Tyler Henderson, Jack and Kate Buchanan; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Barb Henderson, of Auburn; sister, Cheryl Morr, of Lake of the Woods, Hudson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alfred Henderson; maternal grandparents, Floyd and Ruby Dixon; paternal grandparents, Curt and Mae Henderson; and brother-in-law, Dick Morr.
Due to COVID-19 levels in our county, private funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo, with burial to follow the service at Waterloo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in Henny’s memory to Waterloo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 10, Waterloo, IN 46793.
To leave condolences to the family, please visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.