Dennis Phillips, age 77, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Cloudy with light rain developing later in the day. High 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 6, 2021 @ 12:35 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.