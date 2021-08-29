MONTPELIER — Mort Myers, 64, of rural Montpelier, Ohio, died on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, from injuries suffered in a home explosion at his residence.
Myers was a roofing contractor for 23 years and was currently employed by Cardinal IG in Fremont where he had been employed for the last 23 years. He was also a member of the Fremont Moose Lodge.
Myers was born on June 16, 1957, in Peru, Indiana, the son of Morton and Barbara (Owens) Myers. He married Rose Ann Manovich on June 21, 1975, in Sylvania, Ohio, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Matt (Christina) Myers, of Middlebury, Lucas Myers, of Angola, and Charles “Chuck” (Sharlynn) Myers, of Angola; his siblings, Tonya Metzger, Michelle Myers, Scott Myers and TJ Myers, all of Middlebury; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Owen Myers.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of Meyrs’ life will take place at a later date.
Memorials are requested to Mooseheart Child City & School, Inc., Mooseheart, Illinois.
Krill Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit krillfuneralservice.com.
