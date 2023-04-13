AUBURN — Victor Gale Benner passed peacefully after a series of recent serious health events at Parkview Health Hospice Care in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the age of 69.
Vic was born to Donna (Parker) and Gale Benner on June 15, 1953, in Killeen, Texas.
He graduated in 1972 from DeKalb High School in Waterloo, Indiana, and began working at Broadview Lumber Company in Auburn, Indiana. He remained employed in the building materials field for the next 30 years. In 2005, he purchased and managed the Auburn Dairy Freeze. He brought his distinct personality and pension for excellence and quality foods to this endeavor, making the Dairy Freeze a unique and enjoyable experience for many people over the next seven years. After retiring in 2012, he worked for Panning’s Cricket Farm as a driver delivering crickets to businesses in the upper Midwest.
He was deeply appreciated by Todd and Renee (Buffy) Panning, their three daughters, Amber, Chrystal and Ashley, as well as his coworkers, during his 10 years with them.
Vic will be remembered as a man who loved family and friends without condition, quick witted, enjoyed commemorating holidays and events, and always had a kind or encouraging word for others. He also may have been the Chicago Cubs biggest and most loyal fan ever.
Victor is survived by his brother, Michael and Catherine Benner; sister-in-law, Loretta Benner; seven nieces and nephews; and 14 grandnieces and grandnephews; aunt, Roberta (Bobbie) Richards; and many cousins and their families.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Roderick and Bradford.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony is planned for June.
Arrangements by Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
