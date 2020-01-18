David C. Griffin, 68, died on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home in Angola, Indiana.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
Updated: January 18, 2020 @ 12:09 am
