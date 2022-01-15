FORT WAYNE — Michael Wayne Root, 66, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1955, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Wayne and Donna (Vanette) Root.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Root worked as a truck driver at CWC and Parrish Leasing in Fort Wayne.
Surviving are three daughters, Marilyn (Jon) Comstock, of Fort Wayne, Amy (David Bechtold) Posada, of Celina, Ohio, and Denise Root, of Indiana; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his father and stepmother, Wayne and Donna Root, of Kendallville; a brother, Charles A. “Chuck” Root, of Kendallville; and a sister-in-law, Janet Root, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his mother; a sister, Mary Beth (Root) Howell; and a brother, Mark L. Root.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Chaplain Chuck Koenemann officiating.
Cremation will follow the service.
Honor Guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army.
Visitation is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mike’s funeral service on Sunday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 4 p.m., for those unable to attend.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family for expenses.
View a video tribute after Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
