ANGOLA — Moris Lee “Tiny” Sizemore, 83, of Angola, Indiana, and formerly of Big Turkey Lake near Hudson, Indiana, died on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing Home in Angola.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1937, in Hardburly, Kentucky, to Ottis and Freida (Fuller) Sizemore.
Mr. Sizemore moved to Indiana, at the age of 15, coming from Kentucky.
He retired from Auburn Gear in Auburn, where he worked in maintenance.
Surviving, are two daughters, Kim Smith, of Butler and Jaquetta (Matt) Alexander, of Tucson, Arizona; a son, Jody (Regina) Sizemore, of LaGrange; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lola Collins, of LaGrange.
He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Nathad Sizemore and Dustin Haifley; a sister, Cynthia Ann Rowlison; and a brother, William Sizemore.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Rick Davis officiating.
Burial will follow at Wright Cemetery near Stroh.
Calling is Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 or to Stroh Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 201, Stroh, IN 46789
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
