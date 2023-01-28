COLUMBIA CITY — Stacy Lee Helton, 50, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at his home on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Born on Jan. 13, 1973, in Warsaw, Indiana, Stacy was a son of Roger Lee Helton and Tana (Fivecoate) Dingess.
On Dec. 14, 2022, Stacy’s life changed when he was diagnosed with stage IV cancer. Despite this heartbreaking news, Stacy remained optimistic.
After graduating from Manchester High School in 1991, Stacy entered the workforce. For 10 years he worked at Shindigz before it ultimately closed. He was employed most recently at Gator Cases in Columbia City.
On June 30, 2001, Stacy married his best friend and the love of his life, Angie Miller. Over the course of the past 21 years, they enjoyed traveling together and making memories. They especially loved visiting Disney and various Minor League Baseball stadiums.
Stacy was a fan of football, baseball, and hockey. He delighted in watching Notre Dame sports, the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, and the Philadelphia Flyers. In the last year he developed a fondness for smoking meats and cooking. Stacy will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love for his three cats.
The loving memory of Stacy Lee Helton will be forever cherished by his wife, Angie Helton, of Columbia City; brother, Matthew (Natasha) Helton, of Wabash; sister, Brandy (Tyler) Rash, of Grabill; stepbrothers, Jackie and Josh Dingess, of Laketon; stepmother, Sheri Helton, of Roann; and his nieces and nephews.
Stacy was preceded in death by his father, Roger Lee Helton; mother, Tana (Fivecoate) Dingess; and stepfather, Jackie Ray Dingess.
Family and friends gathered on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at McKee Mortuary, 1401 S.R. 114 West, North Manchester, Indiana.
The family has asked you to share photos of Stacy under his obituary on the McKee Mortuary website.
For those who wish to honor the memory of Stacy Helton, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Whitley County, 951 S. Like St., Columbia City, IN 46725.
The family of Stacy Helton has entrusted McKee Mortuary with care and final arrangements.
Condolences may be emailed to mckeemortuary.com.
