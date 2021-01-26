MORGANTON, N.C. — Linda Jane Patrick, 73, of Morganton, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Born in DeKalb County, Indiana, on June 2, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Robert Mark and Cleo Crothers Mark.
Linda was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Morganton. She was a strong lady of faith who loved her church.
Linda was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for more than 40 years.
Linda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who cared deeply for her family and friends. She cherished her family dinners on Sunday and loved her beach trips with her family. She was a thoughtful person and always sent a card for every occasion to her family and friends.
Linda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert “Bob” Patrick; daughters, Tish Conley (Ed) and Melissa Greer; sons, Todd Patrick (Robin) and Mark Patrick (Leslie); grandchildren, Erika Huffman (Graham), Holly Conley (fiancé, Chris McManus), Makayla Greer, Makenzie Greer, Bridget Patrick, and Shane Patrick; step-grandchildren, Lauren Cothren and Christian Cothren; sister, Judy Goebel (Sam) and family; and numerous other nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Kevin Greer.
A private celebration of Linda’s life will be held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Jack Hodges officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 2396 Enola Road, Morganton, NC 28655.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
