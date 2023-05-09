Lynn Wright Liebing, age 88, of Avilla, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his residence.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will also be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at noon.
Burial will follow at Swan Cemetery near LaOtto.
Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
