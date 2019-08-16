LAGRANGE — Leonard K. Lambright, 79, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Aug. 13, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Lambright was born on Sept. 7, 1939, in Shipshewana, Indiana, to Guy and Virginia (Leatherman) Lambright. They preceded him in death.
Living his lifetime in LaGrange County, Indiana, he was a Shipshewana High School graduate.
He worked for many years at Kehr Iron Works in LaGrange, where he was a welder, draftsman, designer and project manager for client projects spanning across Indiana and many parts of the United States.
He was a proud United States Air Force Veteran. He was a member of LaGrange American Legion Post #215, serving two terms as post commander; facilitated construction of the current post building and was an active member of the color guard.
He attended First United Methodist Church of LaGrange for many years.
He was also an entrepreneur, building an electric car and operating Lambright Solar, a visionary clean energy initiative in the 1980s.
His interests included the restoration of his treasured 1934 Ford truck that will be leading his funeral procession.
On March 18, 1960, in LaGrange, he married Donna M. Weir. After 54 years of marriage, Mrs. Lambright preceded him in death on July 28, 2014.
Surviving are two daughters, Tracie (John) Disher, of Muncie and Robyn Lambright, of LaGrange; a son, Brad Lambright, of Cary, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Mathew Lambright, Jackson Lambright, Daniel Lambright, Lilianna Collura-Lambright, and Samantha Collura-Lambright; four great-grandchildren, Carter Lambright, Elliette Lambright, Finn Lambright, and Emery Miller. He is also survived by his significant other, Mary Downing; seven sisters, Verna, Julia, Gloria, Valoria, Cynthia, Brenda, and Connie; and three brothers, Alfred, Roger, and Charles.
Preceding him in death were brothers, Duane and Verlin.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from 3-6 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
Funeral services will take place on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of LaGrange, 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange.
The Revs. Chris and Andrea Lantz will officiate the services.
Burial will follow the funeral at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, where LaGrange American Legion Post #215 will conduct military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to either First United Methodist Church of LaGrange or LaGrange American Legion Post #215.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
