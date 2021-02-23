HAINES CITY, Fla. — Charles Wendall “Chick” Hill Jr., of Haines City, Florida, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Feb. 27, 1951. He lived in Kendallville until moving to Florida in the 1980s.
After his retirement, he worked at Home Depot, which he loved.
Charles was loved by many and dearly loved his family. He enjoyed watching football, rooting on Notre Dame and the Chicago Bears.
He was a committed husband, father and papa.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles W. Hill Sr.; and his mother, Dorothy Shuler.
He is survived by his wife, Leighann Swain-Hill, of Haines City, Florida; his daughters, Rhonda Reno, of Kendallville, Indiana, Hope Steffe, of Albion, Indiana, and Meagan (Chance) Raybeck, of Davenport, Florida; three sisters, Marty (Phil) Wass, of Churubusco, Indiana, Eileen Byerly, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Michelle Myers, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and one brother, John (Erin) Hill, of California. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Joshua, Elijah, Rachel, Hannah, Alan, Devin, Kenley, Brantley and Waylon; six great-grandchildren, Xavier, Nikita, Kathryn, Atticus, Oslo and Seth; as well as nieces; nephews; and many other family members and many friends.
His wife and children said their goodbyes at OakRidge Funeral Home in Haines City, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
