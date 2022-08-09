KENDALLVILLE — Nancy Alice Malone, age 80, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Sacred Heart Home, Avilla.
Mrs. Malone was born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 22, 1942, to Howard and Pearl (Zieman) Neubauer. They preceded her in death.
Nancy graduated from Leon Thurston High School in 1960, and Valparaiso University in 1964.
She began her teaching career at East Noble High School in 1965.
She married Thomas Patrick “Pat” Malone on July 17, 1965, in Detroit, Michigan. Pat preceded her in death on April 4, 1999. Nancy was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and Alpha Chapter of Tri Kappa.
Survivors include her sons, John and Angela Malone, of Kendallville and Steve and Rhonda Malone, of Kendallville; grandchildren, Stephanie and Andrew Townsley, of Avilla, Tyler Bruce and Trey and Brittany Bruce, of Kendallville and Ian, Andrew and Daniel Malone; great-grandchildren, Benny Townsley, Maverick Townsley, Keelan Bruce, Kennad Bruce and Kendall Bruce; and brother, Russell and Nancy Neubauer, of West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, with Pastor Phillip Rigdon officiating.
There will be visitation an hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
