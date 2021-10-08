AUBURN — Larry David Etter, 69, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Larry was born Feb. 22, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was a graduate of Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne.
Larry was a veteran of the United States Marines.
He married Mary J. (Molargik) Burnett on May 1, 1999, at County Line Church of God, and she survives in Auburn.
Larry worked for several different auto parts stores in the local area. He worked for Coast to Coast Hardware in Auburn for several years and most recently worked for Ace Hardware in Auburn.
He was a member of County Line Church of God and attended the main campus in rural Auburn.
Larry enjoyed reading, telling jokes, feeding the birds, riding his motorcycle, working on vehicles, and always loved a challenge fixing things, but most of all he loved helping other people.
Surviving are four children, Larry Joseph Etter, of North Bennington, Vermont, William David Etter II, of Manchester Center, Vermont, Robert Raymond-David Etter, of Middle Island, New York, and Katlyn Marie Farland, of Manchester Center, Vermont; stepdaughter, Tanessa Mae Grubb, of Huachuca City, Arizona; four grandchildren; sister, Vicki Harden, of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pat Park; and adopted parents, William David Etter and Eloise (Schwarz) Etter.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at County Line Church of God, 7716 E. County Line Road E., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
Pastor Steve Schlatter will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation also will be from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to County Line Church of God Main Campus.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
