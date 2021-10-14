FORT WAYNE — Margaret Rose Schell Frazier, 83, passed away on Sunday Oct. 10, 2021, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of the late Alfred and Emma Schell.
Margaret graduated from South Side High School in 1956, and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Purdue University.
She was a nurse at St. Joe Hospital for several years. She also was the Department Chair Person for the Medical Assistant Program at Ivy Tech and Author of College textbooks at Elsevier Publishing.
Margaret was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Angola, Indiana, and the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her children, Pegi (Mark) Boswell, of Fremont, Indiana; Mischelle Rose (William) Quegan, of Palm City, Florida, Mary (Anthony) Adomaitis, of Fremont, Indiana, and Mark Allen Frazier, of St. Augustine Florida; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, David L. Frazier; and her brother, Kenneth Schell.
Private services will be held at 1 p.m., at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.
Please join the family virtually for the service at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home Facebook.
Private burial will be at Hollister Cemetery, Hudson, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shepherd’s House of Fort Wayne or Faith Community Health Clinic of Angola, Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.mccombandsons.com.
