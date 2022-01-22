ALBION — Deborah “Debbie” J. Wilson (Smolek), 67, was born on Oct. 19, 1954, to Ken and Jean Smolek. They preceded her in death.
Debbie passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in her home.
Debbie was a lifelong resident of Albion, Indiana, and a 1972 Central Noble graduate.
She retired from Dana Corporation after 36 years of service.
Debbie loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, Nascar races, shopping, garage sales, reading and watching movies.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 35 years, Douglas Wilson; her three sons, Sean (Faith) Davies, Spencer Wilson and Seth Wilson; three grandchildren, Chance Davies, Shannon Davies, and Zayden Wilson; and two sisters, Donita (Jeff) Brill and Denise (Brian Stolte) Smolek. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Jean Smolek.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, and will be open to family and friends.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Memorials in Debbie's name may be made to Parkview Noble Hospice, 1836 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, IN 46755.
To leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
