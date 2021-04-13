NAPOLEON, Ohio — Connie Lou (Knapp) Beltz, 74, of Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green, Ohio.
A public graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions in honor of Connie may be made to Bridge Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
