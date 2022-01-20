BUTLER — Margie Joyce Stockert, 77, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1944, in Angola, Indiana, to Buford and Patsy (Gibson) Patton. They both preceded her in death.
Margie graduated from Butler High School.
Margie married Steve Stockert on Feb. 17, 1989, in Auburn and they shared 33 years together.
Margie had worked at Magnavox for several years and then retired from Dura Automotive.
Margie enjoyed being a homemaker, spending time with her children, grandchildren and extended family, being a foster parent and reading.
Margie was a member of Crossroads of Zion Church.
Margie is survived by husband, Steve, of Butler; sons, Victor (Freda) Neuman, of Kendallville, Jerry (Christy) Neuman of Kendallville, Kenny (Mandy) Creager, of Osseo, Michigan, and Preston Steven Wayne Neuman, at home; daughters, Sue (Pat) Simmons, of Butler and Patty (Mickey) Johnson, of Whitesboro, Texas; 34 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brothers, Noah (Karen) Patton, of Corunna and Johnny Patton Sr., of Waterloo.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Amanda Neuman; sisters, Mindy (Bolen) Foster and Nadene (Patton) Davis; four brothers; Forest Bolen, Jr., Buford Patton Jr., Steve Patton and Lewis Patton; great-granddaughter, Abby Reid; grandson, Matthew Miller; and parents-in-law, Effie Pua and Charles Stockert, Sr.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, with calling one hour prior.
Calling is also from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at the funeral home.
Officiating will be Pastor Eugene Thimlar.
She will be laid to rest at Butler Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Stockert family.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
