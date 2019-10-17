Donald Whipple 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Donald Whipple, 73, of rural Wolcottville, Indiana, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, at his residence. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Whipple are pending with Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Impeach President Trump? You voted: No Yes Undecided/need more information Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesReligious statues defaced in Rome CityHorse seized from LaGrange County farm healingNorthside Body Shop has new ownersColten Cripe answering all questions after accidentMan dies of electrocution while inspecting power poleOrland man arrested on child porn chargesPrairie Heights to host 47th annual Heritage FestivalSuccession plan: Harper will lead Avilla, Erexson rises at South SidePolice seek help in locating missing womanState recognizes local girls' lemonade stand charity Images Videos CommentedTrine professor: Recession may be here already (2)Work together to get our country back on the right track (1)Indiana Seaplane Splashin (1) Top Ads KD116268 KD116914 KD115949 Top Jobs KD116723 KD116847 KD115979 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Doctor testifies to personal cost of alleged theft Homestead 50th celebration invites sponsors USF to host 3 artist exhibitions Portillo’s launches food truck, hiring for restaurant Homestead 50th celebration invites sponsors New 'Metavine' sculpture for Fort Wayne Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory moving forward New 'Metavine' sculpture for Fort Wayne Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory moving forward MU Chamber Singers, Cantabile to perform fall concert
