KENDALLVILLE — Patricia L. “Patty” Price, 59, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 30, 1961, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Lee and Beverly Darlene (Huff) Dixon. They preceded her in death.
On Jan. 28, 2005, in LaGrange, she married C. Jason Price. He survives in Kendallville.
Mrs. Price was a homemaker.
Also surviving are a son, Glenn “Joey” (Rebecca) Rugg Jr., of Auburn; two daughters, Chrissy Lee (Ryan) Cope, of Kendallville and Toni Marie Cain, of Kendallville; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Edna (John) Petrie, of Kendallville; and a brother, Lee (Sherry) Dixon Jr., of Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Little Flossie Old Regular Baptist Church, with Elders of the church officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at the church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
