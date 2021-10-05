ANGOLA — Maxine Mae Teller, 81, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1940, in St. Joe, Indiana, to Melvin and Mildred (Fisher) Walters.
On March 3, 1962, she married the love of her life, M. Bruce Teller.
Maxine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She could always be counted on for being a babysitter to family and friends.
Maxine was an active member of Lake Missionary Church in Steuben County, Indiana. She enjoyed sitting on her porch watching the traffic go by, bird watching, feeding the birds and just being outdoors with nature. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her sons, Todd (Theresa) Teller, of Hudson, Indiana, and Jeff (Michelle) Teller of Angola, Indiana; son-in-law, Christopher Knight, of Angola, Indiana; sisters, Judy Osbun, of Auburn, Indiana, Ruth (Paul) Lyons, of Corpus Christi, Texas, Nila (Skip) Zellers, of Auburn, Indiana, Dorothy (Harold) Orly, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Ruth (David) Walters, of St. Joe, Indiana. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren, Maddison Knight, of Angola, Indiana, Abby Teller, of Hudson, Indiana, Brittney Teller, of Butler, Indiana, Carver Teller, of Angola, Indiana, Grant Teller, of Angola, Indiana, Barrett (Kara) German, of Angola, Indiana, Zachary (Morina) German, of South Milford, Indiana, and Matthew (Amanda) German, of Angola, Indiana; and her four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 39 years, M. Bruce Teller on May 21, 2001; daughter, Teresa Ileen Knight on Aug. 26, 2019; and three brothers, Bob Walters, Donald Walters and Kenneth Walters.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Lake Missionary Church, Steuben County, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Lake Missionary Church, Steuben County, Indiana, with Pastor Rich Warren officiating.
Burial will be at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Lake Missionary Church or to Steuben County Cancer Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
