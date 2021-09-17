LAGRANGE — John D. Lehman, 82, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 9:53 a.m., on Thursday, Sept.16, 2021, at the scene of an automobile/pedestrian accident at 2715 S. C.R. 050W, LaGrange.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1938, in LaGrange County, to Dan J. and Fannie (Troyer) Lehman.
On Dec. 7, 1961, in LaGrange, he married Katie Irene Mast, and she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife, are four sons, Richard (Elva) Lehman, Larry (Mary) Lehman, both of LaGrange, Wayne (Edna Mae) Lehman, of Kill Buck, Ohio, and Mervin (Emma) Lehman, of Topeka; five daughters, Carolyn (Orla) Bontrager, Ella Mae (Vernon) Bontrager, LeAnna Lehman, Mary Ellen Lehman, all of Shipshewana and Vera (Floyd) Miller, of Goshen; 43 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Ernest (Lyn) Lehman, of Goshen, Noah Lehman, of Middlebury, Daniel (Ada) Lehman, of Shipshewana and Floyd (Martha) Lehman, of LaGrange; three sisters, Susie (Monroe) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Mary (Levi) Miller, of LaGrange and Katie (Harley) Bontrager, of Millersburg; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Lehman, of Goshen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Martha Sue Lehman; great-grandson, Jamie Troyer; three brothers, Elva, Ervin and Mervin Lehman; and two sisters, Elnora Lehman and Ida Beechy.
John was a farmer and a minister in the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, and all day Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Larry Lehman residence, 2715 S. C.R. 050W, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, also at the Larry Lehman residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Eli P. Miller and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Sandhill Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
