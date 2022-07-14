TOPEKA — Orla W. Yoder, 69, of Topeka, (district:30), Indiana, died unexpectedly at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on July 23, 1952, in LaGrange, Indiana, to William J. and Lovina (Helmuth) Yoder.
On May 11, 1972, in Topeka, he married Carolyn Yoder, she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are five daughters, Ruth (Nelson) Troyer, of Goshen, Leah (Richard) Mille,r of Ligonier, Miriam (Andrew) Schwartz, of Topeka, Ruby (Daniel) Miller, of Millersburg and Rose (Arlin) Lambright, of LaGrange; three sons, Richard (Pauline) Yoder, Leonard (Elizabeth) Yoder and Nathan (Linda) Yoder, all of Topeka; 44 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters, Ida Mae (Ervin Jay) Mast, of Bloomfield, Iowa, Ruby (Marion) Schrock and Luella (Perry) Bontrager, both of LaGrange and Kathryn (Kenneth) Hochstetler, of Topeka; five brothers, Wilbur (Amanda) Yoder, of LaGrange, Richard (Betty) Yoder, Harley (Mary Alice) Yoder, both of Topeka, Henry (Carolyn) Yoder, of Shipshewana and Floyd (Dorothy) Yoder, of LaGrange; sister-in-law, Pollyanna Yoder, of LaGrange; brother-in-law, John Gingerich, of LaGrange; and mother-in-law, Ruby Yoder, of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Melvin Yoder; sister, Susie Gingerich; and father-in-law, Felty Yoder. Orla was a farmer and an owner/operator of Carolyn's Kitchen.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be all day on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the family residence, 5965 S. C.R. 675W, Topeka.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the William Jr. Miller residence, 5795 S. C.R. 675W, Topeka.
Services will be conducted by Bishop David H. Miller and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.