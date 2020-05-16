AVILLA — Ronald Craig Harding, age 72, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Hickory Creek in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mr. Harding was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 28, 1947, to Warren Harding and Mary Katherine (Shultz) Schlotterback. They preceded him in death.
Ronald graduated from East Noble High School in 1966, and honorably served his country stateside in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He married Gwenne Maria Franken on Nov. 18, 1972, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Ron was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla and American Legion Post 240, Avilla.
He was employed in local grocery stores and was also a custodian for Dekalb Central Schools for 16 years.
Survivors include his wife, Gwenne Harding, of Avilla; sons, Cory and Brandy Harding, of Bringhurst, Indiana, and Patrick and Bekah Harding, of Los Angeles, California, and their daughter, Ron’s granddaughter, Posey Harding, whom he was so proud; daughter, Nicole Harding, of Avilla; brothers, Terry and JoAnn Harding, of Fort Wayne and Kent Harding, of Kendallville; sisters, Vickie and Todd Fiandt, of Garrett and Becky and Eric Hall, of Fort Wayne; stepbrothers, Richard and Chris Pankop, of Fort Wayne and Jeff Pankop, of Albion; and cousins; nieces; and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant son, John Michael, in 1975.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Tom Novy will officiate the service.
Burial with military honors will take place at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Ron’s memory to the Noble County Humane Society or to the Noble County Fair.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
