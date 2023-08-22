AUBURN — Robert W. “Bob” Peters, 95, of Auburn, Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug.16, 2023, at home with his family.
He was born to George and Verna (Schultz) Peters on Feb. 10, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan.
After high school, Bob’s adventurous spirit led him to northern Minnesota, where he found work as a lumberjack. At some point in time, he came back to Michigan and received an engineering degree.
He was an automotive engineer in Detroit for many years. Later on, he went into the field of manufacturing engineering and traveled around several states purchasing and setting up plants for Essex Wire.
He met Shirley, who lived in Angola, and they married in 1978.
Finally he decided to leave engineering and invested his time acquiring rental property in Angola and Berne, which he eventually sold.
Bob enjoyed helping out others and was very generous with his time and money to do so.
He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in 1984.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; granddaughter, Allison (Will) DesRoches; and great-grandsons, Marshal and Jason, of Angola.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert W. Peters Jr.; a grandson, Jason Peters; his parents; and two brothers, George and Daniel Peters.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Ken Brinkman officiating.
Private family burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or DeKalb Humane Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
