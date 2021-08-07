NORTH MANCHESTER — Louise E. (Krom) Jacoby Shull, 98, was called home by her Creator and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Timbercrest Healthcare.
Louise was the oldest child of Milo O. and Frieda P. (Knoop) Krom, born on Dec. 25, 1922, in North Manchester, Indiana.
Her siblings were Thelma (Gordan) Smith, Lewis Krom and Trisha (Russell) Herron, all deceased.
She grew up in the South Whitley-Columbia City area and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1942.
Louise married Harold M. Jacoby on Aug. 18, 1947. They raised four children in Fort Wayne, Kathryn, Carolyn, Nafisa (Sheryl) and Michael.
Harold died suddenly on Dec. 7, 1974.
As a full time homemaker, she then found employment at the Fort Wayne Development Center until retirement.
In 1989, she married Everett W. Shull and shared life with him until he passed on in 2000.
Louise enjoyed gardening, travel, bingo and being with friends. She belonged to many organizations over the years.
Louise was a member of the United Methodist Church and in her last active years she faithfully attended Victory Christian Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn (Barry) Blocher, of North Manchester, Carolyn (Jim) Geifer, of Saint Louis and Nafisa-Sheryl (Shabbir) Morriswalla, of Fort Wayne; and son, Michael (Karin) Jacoby, of Knoxville, Tennessee. She had 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren, all living.
Louise will be remembered for her hard work, faithful prayer and thankful heart.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., at McKee Mortuary, 1401 S.R.114 West, North Manchester, Indiana.
Funeral services will begin at the conclusion of calling.
Pastor Tim Morbitzer and Pastor David Hendry will officiate.
Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens at a later date.
For those who wish to honor the memory of Louise E. Jacoby Shull, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Christian Fellowship, 112 W. Main St., North Manchester, Indiana or Timbercrest Charitable Assistance Fund, P.O. Box 501, North Manchester, IN 46962.
The family would like to thank the Timbercrest staff for their exemplary care for Louise.
Also, to protect those with compromised immune systems, masks are requested by the family.
The family of Louise Jacoby Shull has entrusted McKee Mortuary with care and final arrangements.
Condolences may be emailed to mckeemortuary.com.
