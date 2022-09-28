HOAGLAND — Shirley A. North, 90, of Hoagland, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Columbia City, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 20, 1931, in Hoagland, Indiana, to Lloyd and Anna “Geraldine” (Andrews) Youse. They preceded her in death.
Shirley was united in marriage to William T. North on Oct. 26, 1952, in Hoagland, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2009.
She was a member of Antioch Lutheran Church in Hoagland, Indiana. serving on the Ladies Aid.
Shirley worked at International Harvester in the payroll department and at Hoagland Elementary in the cafeteria.
She enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren, sewing, baking and helping others.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Thomas (Sandra) North, of Bonneau, South Carolina, and Dr. Terry North, of Rockaway, New Jersey; daughter, Tina (Douglas) Bulmahn, of Churubusco, Indiana; sister, Eileen (Frank) Guenin, of Monroeville, Indiana; brother, Jon (Terry) Youse, of Hoagland, Indiana; and six grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Jamie, Anna, Emma and Amalia.
She was preceded in death by one son, Tim North and a brother, David Youse.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Antioch Lutheran Church in Hoagland, Indiana, with Pastor Fred Meuter officiating.
Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery in Hoagland, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 1-3 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Antioch Lutheran Church 14908 Minnich Road, Hoagland, IN 46745.
Memorials may be made to Miller’s Merry Manor, 640 W. Ellsworth, Columbia City, IN 46725.
Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana.
