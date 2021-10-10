CHURUBUSCO — Judith "Judie" Anne (Dancer) Spencer, 79, of Churubusco, went to be with her Lord on October 7, 2021, at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
She was born in Fort Wayne, on March 4, 1942, to Warren Hershberger (killed in action in the Pacific during WWII) and Mary Jane Kelley. She grew up in Fort Wayne with her mother, step father Robert L. Dancer and brother Robert A. Dancer and graduated from New Haven High School in 1960.
Judie married Robert C. Spencer on April 9, 1960, in Fort Wayne.
She worked at Irene Byron for 11 years as a Clinical Assistant and was co-owner of RCS Engineering & Design Inc.
Judie was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and she loved her animals
Judie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert C. Spencer; three sons, Mike (Cathy) Spencer, Mark Spencer and Tommy (Angie) Spencer; one daughter, Julie Geiger; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert (Cathy) Dancer.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Andy Spencer on July 16, 2009, and Samantha (Spencer) Wagner on October 31, 2012.
Visitation will be from 4-8, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church, Churubusco.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at church with calling one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery.
Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church and Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church and Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
