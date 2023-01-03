KENDALLVILLE — Phillip R. Fetters, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away peacefully at Kendallville Manor on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the age of 72.
Known to everyone as Phil, he was born in Wolf Lake, Indiana, on Oct. 20, 1950, the son of Robert and Nelda Fetters (Rider).
A hardworking and determined man, Phil worked on the farm for many farmers throughout Noble and Whitley counties throughout his career. He also worked for Dekko Engineering and Washington Products in wiring harnesses.
Phil was a man who could be described as sweet but sour. He genuinely loved helping others and receiving help from those who offered, never letting anything hold him back.
Phil enjoyed ice fishing, hunting, and square dancing in his spare time. He also loved to watch racing and the tractor pulls. More than anything, Phil loved his family and cherished time spent with them, especially when it came to family cookouts. He loved to eat! His favorite foods were Kentucky Fried Chicken and his homemade beef and noodles.
Those who survive with broken hearts include his two daughters, Sonya (Tom) Wroblewski and Tanya (Adam) Huffer; three sons, Chris (Angie) Fetters, Mike Fetters, and Robert Fetters; grandchildren, Kaylee, Christopher, Joshua, Ana, Elizabeth, Alexus, Tiara, Noah, Braxton, Arayah, Bradley, Trenten, Ryan, and Amaya; and great-grandchildren, Amara, Atticus, Lily, and Kinley. He is further survived by many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in passing by his parents; brother, George Fetters; and granddaughters, Lacey Wroblewski and Riley Simpson.
Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with Phil’s care.
Friends may join his family at Titus Funeral Home of North Webster, 8056 E. C.R. 500N, North Webster, IN 46555, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 7 p.m.
Memorial gifts are appreciated to Phil’s family for final expenses.
To leave a condolence or send flowers, please visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
