DEFIANCE, Ohio — Nancy C. Greek, age 85, of Defiance, Ohio, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born on Dec. 11, 1936, in Angola, Indiana, the daughter of Ralph C. and Mabel V. (Smith) Hollinger.
She attended Angola High School.
On Jan. 1, 1955, she married her sweetheart, Nellis F. Greek, in Angola, Indiana. and they spent the next 59 years together. He preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 2014.
Nancy was a homemaker and loved to host gatherings with friends and family. She enjoyed reading, collecting antiques, and playing euchre. Her real passion was cooking and baking. She also loved to share her faith and the love of Jesus Christ with others.
She was a member of Bethel Church.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Gary Greek, of Defiance; and Daniel (Lyn) Greek, of the Philippines; daughters, Amy Weaks and Melissa (Mark) Schnitkey, both of Defiance; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; three step-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, which she all loved and adored.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Cory Greek; brothers, Albertus, Richard and Thomas Miller; and sister, Norma Patton.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at noon, at Bethel Church, 20000 C.R. 424, Defiance, OH 43512, with Pastor Tim Hacker officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until the time of the service.
Nancy will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, next to her husband, at a later date.
Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
The family would like to send a special thank you to all of Nancy’s caregivers over the past few years. You have truly been angels.
Suggested memorial donations are to Bethel Church or to the family.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
