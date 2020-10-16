Terry Culbertson Oct 16, 2020 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terry Culbertson, 63, died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida.Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Sarasota, Florida. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Which is your favorite mural? For more information visit: https://neindiana.com/mural-festival/artists/call-for-artists You voted: Amy Buchs - 202 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761 Tobias Studios - 122 N. Orange St., Albion, IN 46701 Ricco Diamante - City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738 Justin Suarez - 900 N. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703 I haven't seen any of them yet Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThird East Noble school board member resignsWoman jailed again following alleged hammer attackWRONG DIRECTION: Governor, state health officials issue plea to Hoosiers on COVID-19Stephens to retire as DeKalb Eastern SuperintendentCandidate replies to county commissioner’s criticismKendallville IHOP to open next weekLaGrange County records new COVID-19 death, positivity keeps climbing as cases stay highChange for the sake of change does not serve our students, teachers or community wellS.R. 8 crash injures drivers, passengerLawmakers looking to limit governor’s executive orders Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News County reports 27 new cases of COVID-19 Garrett teacher wins $50,000 prize for teaching excellence Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry awarded $75,000 Write-A-Will returning to DeKalb County At The Movies Area Activities Lawn care requires proper fertilizer, grub control New Eden Care Center births
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.