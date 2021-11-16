AUBURN — Phyllis L. Sullivan, 92, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Auburn Village.
Phyllis was born on July 13, 1929, in Auburn, Indiana, a daughter of the late Charles and Florence Bennett. Phyllis was a 1947 graduate of Auburn High School and enjoyed bowling and gardening.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Wennette “Wendy” and Jim Bledsoe, of Fort Wayne and Laura and Larry Brinkman, of Auburn; grandchildren, Angela (Doug) Rechtine, of Toledo, Ohio, Janelle (Jeff) Desing, of Appleton, Wisconsin, and Christopher (Shabnam) Brinkman, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell A. Sullivan, on Nov. 13, 1984.
A private family service will be held.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Harvest Food Bank or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn, Indiana.
