LAGRANGE — JoAnn (Stonebraker) Wright, 71, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1951, in Kendallville, Indiana, to John K. and Geraldine A. (Lehman) Stonebraker.
Mrs. Wright worked at Machine-Rite in LaGrange, Kraft Foods in Kendallville, and was self-employed as an escort driver for oversize loads.
JoAnn was an artist, painting with watercolors and oil. She enjoyed being outdoors and gardening. She loved horses, but especially loved her cats and dogs.
Surviving are her husband, Fred N. Wright, of LaGrange; a stepson, Kris Wright, of Logansport; a sister, Cathy (Gunther) Asterlin, of South Bend; and a brother, Sam (Rosemary) Stonebraker, of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Michael “Mike” Flint, on May 4, 1978; a sister, Susan Reed; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Regan Ford officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Max Asterlin, Kris Wright, Travis Reed, Frank Lopez, Rocky Lopez, and Mike VanHorn.
Visitation is Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
